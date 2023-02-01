Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Sachin, BCCI Officials Felicitate India's Under-19 World Cup Champs

In Photos: Sachin, BCCI Officials Felicitate India's Under-19 World Cup Champs

Shafali Verma's Indian team won the inaugural Women's Under-19 World Cup.
The Quint
Photos
Updated:

Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI officials handing over the cheque to Shafali Verma, Captain of India's Under-19 World Cup winning teams, during the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on the 1 February 2023.

|

(Photo: BCCI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI officials&nbsp;handing over the cheque to Shafali Verma, Captain of India's Under-19 World Cup winning teams, during the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on the 1 February 2023.</p></div>

Sachin Tendulkar, Jay Shah (BCCI Secretary) and Rajeev Shukla (BCCI Vice President) during the 3rd T20I match between India and New Zealand held at the Narendra Modi Stadium , Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 1 February 2023.

Rajeev Shukla, Jay Shah, Sachin Tendulkar and Roger Binny during the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on the 1 February 2023.

The Indian women's Under-19 World Cup-winning team during the felicitation ceremony, before the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on the 1 February 2023.

Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI officials handing over the cheque to Shafali Verma, Captain of India's Under-19 World Cup winning teams, during the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on the 1 February 2023.

Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI officials handing over the cheque to Shafali Verma, Captain of India's Under-19 World Cup winning teams, during the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on the 1 February 2023.

Sachin Tendulkar speaks while felicitating India's Under-19 Women's World Cup winners, during the 3rd T20I match between India and New Zealand held at the Narendra Modi Stadium , Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 1 February 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian women's Under-19 World Cup-winning team during the felicitation ceremony, before the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on the 1 February 2023.

Sachin Tendulkar speaks while felicitating India's Under-19 Women's World Cup winners, during the 3rd T20I match between India and New Zealand held at the Narendra Modi Stadium , Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 1 February 2023.

The Indian women's Under-19 World Cup-winning team during the felicitation ceremony, before the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on the 1 February 2023.

BCCI President Roger Binny during the felicitation ceremony, before the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on the 1 February 2023.

The Indian women's Under-19 World Cup-winning team during the felicitation ceremony, before the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on the 1 February 2023.

Shafali Verma speaks to Sachin Tendulkar during the felicitation ceremony of India's Under-19 Women's World Cup winners.

The Indian women's Under-19 World Cup-winning team during the felicitation ceremony, before the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on the 1 February 2023.

The Indian women's Under-19 World Cup-winning team during the felicitation ceremony, before the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on the 1 February 2023.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 01 Feb 2023,07:50 PM IST

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
$ 25
3 months
$ 100
12 months
$ 200
12 months
Check Member Benefits
SCROLL FOR NEXT