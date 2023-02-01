In Photos: Sachin, BCCI Officials Felicitate India's Under-19 World Cup Champs

Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI officials handing over the cheque to Shafali Verma, Captain of India's Under-19 World Cup winning teams, during the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on the 1 February 2023.
(Photo: BCCI)
Sachin Tendulkar, Jay Shah (BCCI Secretary) and Rajeev Shukla (BCCI Vice President) during the 3rd T20I match between India and New Zealand held at the Narendra Modi Stadium , Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 1 February 2023.
Rajeev Shukla, Jay Shah, Sachin Tendulkar and Roger Binny during the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on the 1 February 2023.
The Indian women's Under-19 World Cup-winning team during the felicitation ceremony, before the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on the 1 February 2023.
Sachin Tendulkar speaks while felicitating India's Under-19 Women's World Cup winners, during the 3rd T20I match between India and New Zealand held at the Narendra Modi Stadium , Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 1 February 2023.
BCCI President Roger Binny during the felicitation ceremony, before the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on the 1 February 2023.
Shafali Verma speaks to Sachin Tendulkar during the felicitation ceremony of India's Under-19 Women's World Cup winners.
Published: 01 Feb 2023,07:50 PM IST