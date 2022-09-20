India Vs Australia T20 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND Vs AUS Match

Where to Watch India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) T20 LIVE cricket score streaming online
(Photo: BCCI)
India will be playing against Australia in a three-match T20I series as they build up to the T20 World Cup in a month’s time that will be played in Australia. The three T20I games will take place on 20, 23, and 25 September 2022.
The first T20I will be played in Mohali. India and Australia are set to face each other after their last face-off in 2020-21. During the tour, India played a T20I, ODI, and Test series against Australia and India lost the ODI series 1-2 but won the T20I series 2-1 and the Test series 2-1.
Australia's team has already landed in India for the T20I series. India did not perform as expected in the recent Asia Cup 2022 and thus failed to enter the final and lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage. Let's have a look at India vs Australia T20I details.
India will be playing three T20I matches against Australia in a series of three days but the first match will be played tomorrow, 20 September 2022.
Australia’s tour of India 2022 will witness three T20I games. All the matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
The first T20I India vs Australia match will be played in Mohali, the 2nd T20I will be played in Nagpur and the third T20I match will be played in Hyderabad.
All the matches will be live on Star Sports Networks and the live streaming will be on Disney + HotStar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)