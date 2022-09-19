India vs Australia T20I Series: Schedule, Squads, Live Telecast, and Streaming

IND vs AUS T20I Series 2022: Check out the full schedule and live streaming details here.
(Photo Courtesy: BCCI)
Team India is all set to play a three-match T20I series against Australia starting tomorrow, 20 September 2022. The last time India and Australia played against each other was in 2020–21. During the previous tour, India and Australia faced each other in a test series, ODI, and a T20I. Among these, India won the T20I and test series, but lost the ODI series.
The IND vs AUS T20I series 2022 is extremely important for team India after they got eliminated from Asia Cup 2022, despite being top contenders. Therefore, the host team India will have to bounce back with full confidence to win the hearts of their ardent cricket fans again.
Let us know the full schedule, squads, live telecast, and streaming details of the upcoming India vs Australia T20I series 2022.
Following is the full schedule of the India vs Australia T20I series that will start tomorrow, 20 September 2022.
|Match Details
|Venue
|Day and Date
|Time (Indian Standard Time)
|IND vs AUS 1st T20I
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|Tuesday, 20 September 2022
|7:30 PM
|IND vs AUS 2nd T20I
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
|Friday, 23 September 2022
|7:30 PM
|IND vs AUS 3rd T20I
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|Sunday, 25 September 2022
|7:30 PM
Check out the full squad of teams India and Australia for the upcoming IND vs AUS T20I series.
Team India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, and Jasprit Bumrah.
Team Australia: Aaron Finch (vaptain), Pat Cummins (vice captain), Sean Abbott, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, and Glenn Maxwell.
The live telecast of all the three IND vs AUS T20I series matches will be available on Star Sports Channels.
The live streaming of India vs Australia three T20I games will be available on the official website of Disney+ Hotstar and application. Only subscribed users will be able to watch the live matches.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)