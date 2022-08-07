Team India Ensures T20I Series Win After Beating West Indies by 59 Runs

Rohit Sharma maintained his unbeaten record as captain in bilateral T20Is after India made short work of West Indies by 59 runs to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series on Saturday.

It was a perfect weekend for the NRIs in and around Florida, as India first scored 191 for 5 with useful knocks from Rishabh Pant (44 off 31 balls) and skipper Rohit Sharma (33 off 16 balls), and a cameo from Axar Patel (20 not out off 8 balls).

On a ground where the highest successful run-chase by any team is 98, a target of 192 was simply out of the question, and the West Indies innings folded for a lowly 132 in 19.1 overs.