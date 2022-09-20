India Vs Australia Live Score: India, Australia Eye Fine-Tuning, Toss at 6:30pm

India Vs Australia 1st T20I Match Live Score and Latest Updates
(Photo: IANS/Altered by The Quint)
India and Australia will compete in the first of the three-match T20I series.
After recovering from injuries, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are back in the Indian team.
India lead Australia 13-9 in terms of head-to-head records in T20I cricket.
The match will start at 7pm, with the toss scheduled to take place at 6:30pm.
India and Australia will compete in the first of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday, 20 September, at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 knocking on the doors, this series will be an opportunity for both the world number one T20I team, India, and the defending world champions, Australia, to fine-tune their teams.
India are coming into this series on the back of an underwhelming display at the Asia Cup 2022. Rohit Sharma's men lost two of their three matches in the Super Four, and subsequently, could not qualify for the final.
They have made a few changes to their team for the Australian challenge. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are making a comeback after recovering from injuries, while Umesh Yadav has been roped in as the replacement of Mohammed Shami, who returned a positive diagnosis for COVID-19.
As for the Australian team, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc are three key players who will be missing due to injuries, while ahead of the T20 World Cup, David Warner has been given some rest. Tim David, who has previously played 14 T20I matches for Singapore, is expected to make his debut for Australia.
Aaron Finch's team's last T20I expedition was back in June, where they played three matches against Sri Lanka. The Aussies won two of those matches.