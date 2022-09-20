India Vs Australia Live Score: India, Australia Eye Fine-Tuning, Toss at 6:30pm

India and Australia will compete in the first of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday, 20 September, at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 knocking on the doors, this series will be an opportunity for both the world number one T20I team, India, and the defending world champions, Australia, to fine-tune their teams.

India are coming into this series on the back of an underwhelming display at the Asia Cup 2022. Rohit Sharma's men lost two of their three matches in the Super Four, and subsequently, could not qualify for the final.

They have made a few changes to their team for the Australian challenge. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are making a comeback after recovering from injuries, while Umesh Yadav has been roped in as the replacement of Mohammed Shami, who returned a positive diagnosis for COVID-19.