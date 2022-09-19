India vs Australia T20I Series: Schedule, Squads, Live Telecast, and Streaming

Team India is all set to play a three-match T20I series against Australia starting tomorrow, 20 September 2022. The last time India and Australia played against each other was in 2020–21. During the previous tour, India and Australia faced each other in a test series, ODI, and a T20I. Among these, India won the T20I and test series, but lost the ODI series.

The IND vs AUS T20I series 2022 is extremely important for team India after they got eliminated from Asia Cup 2022, despite being top contenders. Therefore, the host team India will have to bounce back with full confidence to win the hearts of their ardent cricket fans again.

Let us know the full schedule, squads, live telecast, and streaming details of the upcoming India vs Australia T20I series 2022.