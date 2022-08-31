Hardik Pandya Climbs to Career-Best Fifth Spot in T20I All-Rounder Rankings

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya climbed eight places in the latest ICC T20I all-rounder rankings, released on Wednesday, to attain his career best fifth position after exceptional individual performance against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

Hardik claimed 3 for 25 with the ball and made 33 not out from just 17 balls, leading India to a thrilling five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of Asia Cup on Sunday.

His impactful performance also showed that the 28-year-old will be vital in India's T20 World Cup campaign later in the year in Australia.