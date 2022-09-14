Australia To Miss Starc, Stoinis and Marsh in T20I Series Against India: Report

"The injuries to the trio are minor, but with the travel involved for three games in three separate cities in six days in India, Australia has taken a cautious approach with their T20 World Cup campaign due to start on October 22 when they face New Zealand at the SCG," said the report.



Marsh and Stoinis were injured during Australia's ODI series against Zimbabwe at Townsville and against New Zealand at Cairns. But Starc, their pace spearhead, is a late exclusion from the tour to India after a scan on his knee in Sydney on Wednesday. The trios absence means that Australia will have some changes to their desired playing eleven on tour of India.