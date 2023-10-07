India vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023: Where and How to Watch Live Streaming

India vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 date and time are mentioned here.
The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has begun in full swing on Thursday, 5 October. All cricket fans should note that the ongoing World Cup is being hosted by India. Fans are excited to watch India vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 on the scheduled date and time. We have all the latest details about the upcoming match for our readers. You can watch the live streaming of India vs Australia from anywhere you want.
According to the details mentioned on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule, India is ready to play against Australia on Sunday, 8 October. Fans in the country are eagerly waiting to watch the India vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 match. One can either watch the match at the stadium or keep track of the match on the live streaming app and channel.
When will India vs Australia ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 take place?
All fans should note that the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 will take place on Sunday, 8 October, as per schedule.
When will the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 begin?
On Sunday, the India vs Australia match will start at 2 pm IST. The live streaming will also begin at the same time and one can follow it.
Where will India vs Australia ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 take place?
According to the official details, the India vs Australia World Cup will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia match?
Viewers in India can watch the India vs Australia ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live telecast on the Star Sports Network channels on Sunday.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023?
You can watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Make sure to follow the updates on Sunday, 8 October.
