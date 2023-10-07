India vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023: Where and How to Watch Live Streaming

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has begun in full swing on Thursday, 5 October. All cricket fans should note that the ongoing World Cup is being hosted by India. Fans are excited to watch India vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 on the scheduled date and time. We have all the latest details about the upcoming match for our readers. You can watch the live streaming of India vs Australia from anywhere you want.

According to the details mentioned on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule, India is ready to play against Australia on Sunday, 8 October. Fans in the country are eagerly waiting to watch the India vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 match. One can either watch the match at the stadium or keep track of the match on the live streaming app and channel.