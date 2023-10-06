Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Pakistan at 2nd Position After Today's Win

According to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule, Pakistan and Netherlands locked horns today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Day 2 of the tournament. After losing two Cricket World Cup 2023 warm up matches, Pakistan were seen back in form, and defeated Netherlands by 81 runs.

After every match, the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table is updated as per the ICC rules. The winning team is awarded with two points while the losing team doesn't get any point. In case a match finishes in a tie or is incomplete due to bad weather or any other reason, one point will be given to both the playing teams. However, a super over will be bowled if there is a tie in the final or knockout match. Apart from the points table, the net run rate (NRR) of each team will also be updated daily.

After winning today's match, Pakistan is at second position in the Cricket World Cup Standings table with 2 points and a run rate of +1.620. After their defeat by 81 runs, Netherlands is now at position 9 in the points table.