Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Pakistan at 2nd Position After Today's Win

Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Pakistan won by 81 runs and is at second position in the standings table.
Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table After Pakistan vs Netherlands Match Today.

(Photo: The Quint)

According to the  ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule, Pakistan and Netherlands locked horns today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Day 2 of the tournament. After losing two Cricket World Cup 2023 warm up matches, Pakistan were seen back in form, and defeated Netherlands by 81 runs.

After every match, the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table is updated as per the ICC rules. The winning team is awarded with two points while the losing team doesn't get any point. In case a match finishes in a tie or is incomplete due to bad weather or any other reason, one point will be given to both the playing teams. However, a super over will be bowled if there is a tie in the final or knockout match. Apart from the points table, the net run rate (NRR) of each team will also be updated daily.

After winning today's match, Pakistan is at second position in the Cricket World Cup Standings table with 2 points and a run rate of +1.620. After their defeat by 81 runs, Netherlands is now at position 9 in the points table.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Pakistan vs Netherlands Match Today

Check out the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table on Day 2 After Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs today on Friday, 6 October 2023.

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostNo ResultTiedNet Run Rates (NRR)Points
1New Zealand110002.1492
2Pakistan110001.622
3Afghanistan0000000
4Australia0000000
5Bangladesh0000000
6India0000000
7South Africa0000000
8Sri Lanka0000000
9Netherlands10100-1.620
10England10100-2.1490
