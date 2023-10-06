ICC World Cup: Shubman Gill Tests Positive for Dengue, May Miss Opener vs Aus

ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill has tested positive for dengue and is currently recovering.
(Photo: BCCI)
Indian opener Shubman Gill may be forced to sit out of the team's ICC World Cup 2023 opener against Australia on Sunday as the 24-year-old has reportedly tested positive for dengue.
Shubman did not attend the Indian team's training session in Chennai on Thursday and a final call on his availability for the opener will be taken later today by the team management after he undergoes another test.
"He is under the weather, the medical team is closely monitoring him. We are hoping he gets better soon," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by Indian Express.
Gill is the leading run-getter for India in ODIs this year with 1230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03. In his last four ODIs, he smashed two centuries and a half-century, two of those knocks coming against Australia.
Both of India’s warm-up fixtures leading into the Men’s ODI World Cup against England and Netherlands were washed out due to rain.
India is eyeing a third Men’s ODI World Cup title in their home edition this time after achieving previous successes in 1983 and 2011. The 13th edition of the tournament is the first time India are sole hosts of the World Cup after being co-hosts on three previous occasions, in 1987, 1996 and 2011.
