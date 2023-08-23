ICC Men's World Cup 2023 Tickets To Be Available for Sale on BookMyShow; Details

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Tickets will be available for sale on BookMyShow. Details here.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today on 23 August 2023 announced BookMyShow as the official ticketing platform for booking the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Tickets online.
The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence from 29 September, and the World Cup 2023 tickets will be available for sale from Friday, 25 August 2023.
A total of 58 matches will be played in the forthcoming World Cup Tournament 2023, including the 10 warm-up fixtures. Earlier, cricket fans were given an opportunity to register their interest on the official website, cricketworldcup.com so that they could receive ticket news first and help secure their spot at the World Cup, and experience the joy of cricket in one day.
According to BCCI, following is the schedule for pre-sale of ICC World Cup Tickets 2023.
24th August From 6 PM IST Onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale; All Non-India event matches excluding warm-up games.
29th August from 6 PM IST Onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale; All India matches excluding warm-up games.
14th September From 6 PM IST Onwards: Mastercard Pre-Sale; Semi Finals and Final.
According to BCCI, the ticket sales for users as per the phases is mentioned below.
25th August From 8 PM IST Onwards: Non-India Warm-Up matches and all Non-India event matches.
30th August From 8 PM IST Onwards: India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum.
31st August from 8 PM IST Onwards: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune.
1st September from 8 PM IST Onwards: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai.
2nd September from 8 PM IST onwards: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata
3rd September from 8 PM IST onwards: India match at Ahmedabad
15th September from 8 PM IST onwards: Semi-Finals and Final
Go to the official website, bookmyshow.com.
Click on the direct link to Book ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Online.
Now choose the match and venue.
The ticket price will be displayed on your computer screen.
Select the ticket.
Enter the required details.
Make the payment.
Once you get the confirmation message about booking, your ticket booking is complete.
Your ICC World Cup Tickets will be delivered to you soon.