ICC Men's World Cup 2023 Tickets To Be Available for Sale on BookMyShow; Details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today on 23 August 2023 announced BookMyShow as the official ticketing platform for booking the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Tickets online.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence from 29 September, and the World Cup 2023 tickets will be available for sale from Friday, 25 August 2023.

A total of 58 matches will be played in the forthcoming World Cup Tournament 2023, including the 10 warm-up fixtures. Earlier, cricket fans were given an opportunity to register their interest on the official website, cricketworldcup.com so that they could receive ticket news first and help secure their spot at the World Cup, and experience the joy of cricket in one day.