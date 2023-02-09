India vs Australia, Day 1: Jadeja, Rohit Star on 1st Day To Keep India on Top

Though the first four was inadvertent as Sharma tried to withdraw his bat and the ball streaked through the gap between third and fourth slips, the second boundary came off a flick as Cummins strayed to the leg side. He struck another four off the fourth ball of the over as India scored 13 runs off the first over.

With Scott Boland failing to find much purchase, Cummins brought in Nathan Lyon hoping the off-spinner would exploit the juice in the pitch to get him an early breakthrough.

But that did not happen and continued to bat aggressively, hitting Cummins for two fours in the fifth over Rahul helped himself to a four with a driving square through the covers.