India vs Australia, Day 1: Jadeja, Rohit Star on 1st Day To Keep India on Top

India vs Australia, Day 1: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is unbeaten on 56.
(Photo: BCCI)
Skipper Rohit Sharma struck a breezy half-century as India reached 77/1 at stumps against Australia on the first day of the first Test of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series after bowling out the visitors for 177 on an engrossing day of cricket at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, here on Thursday, 9 February.
Rohit batted aggressively and raced to his fifty off 66 deliveries as he and K.L Rahul raised 76 runs for the opening wicket as India set themselves for a big total in their first innings.
However, they let slip some of that advantage when Rahul got out just an over before stumps, raising Australia's hopes after they failed to reach even 200 in their first innings on a spin-friendly track on which the ball was staying low occasionally.
R Ashwin (0 not out), who came out as nightwatchman, was unbeaten along with Rohit (56 not out off 69) at the stumps on the opening day.
Rohit started aggressively as India reached fifty runs off 94 balls. The Indian skipper played in limited-overs mode as he started with two fours off the first two deliveries bowled by his counterpart Pat Cummins.
Though the first four was inadvertent as Sharma tried to withdraw his bat and the ball streaked through the gap between third and fourth slips, the second boundary came off a flick as Cummins strayed to the leg side. He struck another four off the fourth ball of the over as India scored 13 runs off the first over.
With Scott Boland failing to find much purchase, Cummins brought in Nathan Lyon hoping the off-spinner would exploit the juice in the pitch to get him an early breakthrough.
But that did not happen and continued to bat aggressively, hitting Cummins for two fours in the fifth over Rahul helped himself to a four with a driving square through the covers.
Lyon, the best Australian off-spinner of his time who has taken 460 wickets in 116 matches, bowled well and did cause some trouble for the Indian batters but with Rohit in aggressive mode and KL Rahul very cautious, the Aussies failed to create many chances.
Sharma launched him down the ground for the first six of the match in the 14th over, taking a step down the pitch and hoisting him through the line. He also struck the offie for two fours.
Ravindra Jadeja picked up a five-wicket haul earlier on.
Earlier, Jadeja claimed 5-47 in 22 overs in his first Test on return from surgery, and Ashwin grabbed 3/42 as India capitalised on the spin-friendly conditions and established their dominance against an opponent they have beaten in the last three editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.
Electing to bat, Australia's struggles on a pitch offering spin and where the ball stays low at times were interspersed by two half-century partnerships -- an 82-run stand between Marnus Labuschagne (49) and Steve Smith (37) for the third wicket and a 53-run stand for the sixth wicket between Peter Handscomb (29 batting) and Alex Carey (36). However, none of the other batters could offer any resilience.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)