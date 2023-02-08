'After Developing Cracks, Our Cricket Academy in J&K is Unsafe for Practicing'

Yawar Khan's cricket academy developed cracks after landslides in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir.
I am a professional cricketer from Jammu & Kashmir's Doda district. I constructed this academy by the name of Yawar Khan Sports Club two years ago.
On 26 January, a natural disaster (landslide) took place. Due to the landslide, cracks developed on the walls and floors of the academy. Initially, minor cracks were seen, but since last night (6 Feb 2023), significant cracks have developed, because of which the academy is now declared unsafe.
I had made two practising units for myself and the kids who enrolled at the academy. The outdoor unit was made on the rooftop. Wide cracks have developed on the walls and floors of the roof.
Wide cracks have developed on the walls of the cricket academy.
The indoor unit was made just a floor below the outdoor unit. Astroturf and bowling machines were installed there, but they have been removed.
The indoor unit of the cricket academy.
The floor of the indoor unit of the academy has developed significant cracks.
We come from a very backward locality. Our village, Thathri, is located on the banks of the Chenab river. All the grounds available to us, where we can play, are around 40-50 km away. Since the place is unsafe for practising, our practices have been halted. We desperately need a ground for training. Because of this, I built this academy.
It's been only two years since we started this academy, and one of our kids, Umar, got selected in the list of probable players for the Under-19 team of the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association in the very first year.
We had many expectations from the academy, but it was destroyed due to a natural disaster. We can't do much about it. We request the government to provide us with a similar space where we can construct a similar academy and build my career and these kids' careers.
