I Will Show Them Who I Am: Sarfaraz Khan Opens up on His Brilliant Comeback

Ignored for the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia, Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan recalled how he changed people's perception of him being a white-ball player and not a red-ball player.

Sarfaraz also recalled how he waited for his opportunity and then responded with a triple hundred when he got the chance to bat for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.

Though the Mumbai batter did not say so, his recalling of the incident indicates how he plans to continue working hard and wait for the opportunity to show his capabilities.