India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test: Both Aussie Openers Depart Early

We have news from the centre here in Nagpur - Australia have won the toss and have decided to bat first.

Pat Cummins' decision should not come as a surprise, since both teams would have wanted to avoid batting in the fourth innings on a track that is likely to favour the spinners.

"2017 was a big series. I can't wait to get this started. We have had good preparation, we feel we are really well placed," Cummins said after the toss.

"We have had a good prep for the last 5-6 days. We trained on the aspects in store. This is a big one. We know the importance of the series but we also understand it's about winning one session at a time. It's a long series," Indian captain Rohit Sharma stated.