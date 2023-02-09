India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test: Both Aussie Openers Depart Early

India vs Australia 1st Test Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Live Score Updates
(Photo: BCCI)
India and Australia are competing in the first Test of the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy.
Australia won the toss and opted to bat first.
They have not beaten India in a Test series since 2015.
However, the baggy greens lead overall head-to-head records in Test series by a 12-10 margin.
At 2/2, Australia were staring at a collapse, but it has been prevented by the dexterity of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. The duo, who have similar styles of batting, have effectively negated both the pace of Shami and Siraj, and the spin of Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja.
At the end of 12 overs, Australia are 29/2.
Mohammed Shami clean bowled David Warner.
There's the second! Australia are shellshocked, as the Indian pacers are wreaking havoc here in Nagpur.
Mohammed Shami joins the act this time as he uproots David Warner's stumps in his second over. He comes round the wicket, beats the veteran with the angle and pace and gives India their second breakthrough.
The Aussies are struggling at 2/2.
Mohammed Siraj gave India their first breakthrough.
India simply could not have asked for a better start! We are only in the second over of the match, and Australia's in-form opener, Usman Khawaja has been sent back to the pavilion.
Mohammed Siraj trapped the batter leg before wicket, and while the umpire initially signaled not out, Rohit Sharma's DRS call worked wonders.
Australia are 2/1.
As expected, two left-handed batters in David Warner and Usman Khawaja are opening the innings for the visitors. The former knows all about Indian pitches, whilst the latter has been in scintillating form.
This should be a good contest.
Suryakumar Yadav is making his Test debut for India.
We have three debutants across the two teams!
For India, Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat will be playing their maiden Test match. Australia, on the other hand, have handed debut to the promising 22-year-old off-spinner, Todd Murphy.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland.
We have news from the centre here in Nagpur - Australia have won the toss and have decided to bat first.
Pat Cummins' decision should not come as a surprise, since both teams would have wanted to avoid batting in the fourth innings on a track that is likely to favour the spinners.
"2017 was a big series. I can't wait to get this started. We have had good preparation, we feel we are really well placed," Cummins said after the toss.
"We have had a good prep for the last 5-6 days. We trained on the aspects in store. This is a big one. We know the importance of the series but we also understand it's about winning one session at a time. It's a long series," Indian captain Rohit Sharma stated.
India vs Australia Live Score and Updates: One of the fiercest rivalries in Test cricket, the Border Gavaskar Trophy is ready for its newest iteration to commence today, here at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.
While the two sets of coaches and captains have been fairly composed and verbally restrained ahead of the match, a lot has been said and written about the pitch. With the track usually having a lot to offer to the spinners, India can except to enjoy home advantage in this match.
Rohit Sharma’s team will miss two crucial members of the Test team in Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, but we can see the in-form Suryakumar Yadav being handed his international red-ball debut in this game.
Australia, on a similar note, will also miss three key figures in Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green. The baggy greens will be reliant on the experienced pair of Steve Smith and David Warner with the bat, while with the ball, a lot will depend on the performances of skipper Pat Cummins and off-spinner Nathan Lyon.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 09 Feb 2023,08:39 AM IST