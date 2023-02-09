India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test: Both Aussie Openers Depart Early

At 2/2, Australia were staring at a collapse, but it has been prevented by the dexterity of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. The duo, who have similar styles of batting, have effectively negated both the pace of Shami and Siraj, and the spin of Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja.

At the end of 12 overs, Australia are 29/2.