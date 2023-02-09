India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test: Both Aussie Openers Depart Early
India and Australia are competing in the first Test of the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy.
Australia won the toss and opted to bat first.
They have not beaten India in a Test series since 2015.
However, the baggy greens lead overall head-to-head records in Test series by a 12-10 margin.
Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith are at the crease for the Aussies, after both openers were dismissed early.
India vs Australia Live: Smith, Labuschagne Steady Australia's Ship
At 2/2, Australia were staring at a collapse, but it has been prevented by the dexterity of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. The duo, who have similar styles of batting, have effectively negated both the pace of Shami and Siraj, and the spin of Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja.
At the end of 12 overs, Australia are 29/2.
India vs Australia Live: Shami Dismisses Warner
There's the second! Australia are shellshocked, as the Indian pacers are wreaking havoc here in Nagpur.
Mohammed Shami joins the act this time as he uproots David Warner's stumps in his second over. He comes round the wicket, beats the veteran with the angle and pace and gives India their second breakthrough.
The Aussies are struggling at 2/2.
India vs Australia Live: Khawaja Departs
India simply could not have asked for a better start! We are only in the second over of the match, and Australia's in-form opener, Usman Khawaja has been sent back to the pavilion.
Mohammed Siraj trapped the batter leg before wicket, and while the umpire initially signaled not out, Rohit Sharma's DRS call worked wonders.
Australia are 2/1.
India vs Australia Live: Warner and Khawaja Open for Australia
As expected, two left-handed batters in David Warner and Usman Khawaja are opening the innings for the visitors. The former knows all about Indian pitches, whilst the latter has been in scintillating form.
This should be a good contest.
