Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Head, Labuschagne’s Partnership Help Australia Fight Back

Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne stitched an unbeaten 59-run partnership as Australia reached 73/1 in 36 overs at lunch and trail India by 18 runs on day five's play in the fourth Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test at Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday, 13 March.

With the ball misbehaving a little and keeping spinners interested with something off the rough on the pitch, the result of the game is slowly moving towards a draw till things take a dramatic turn post lunch.