Ind vs Aus: ‘I Was Called Black Monkey in Australia,’ Says Mohammed Siraj

"I went to training the next day after my father's demise and Ravi Shastri told me that I have my dad's blessing and I will take a five-wicket haul. When I took five wickets at Brisbane, he told me: 'Look, what did I tell you that you will take five wickets.'

"It was a lot of fun when my dad was around because he wanted to see his son's success. He took a lot of pride and joy in seeing me putting all the hard work. I always wanted to perform in front of my dad, and the dream did come true but how I wish I could do it more," said Siraj.

Siraj was subjected to racial abuse by a section of the crowd during the third Test at Sydney and the pacer said the team was determined to get the abusers evicted from the stands.