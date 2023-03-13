Ind vs Aus: ‘I Was Called Black Monkey in Australia,’ Says Mohammed Siraj

India vs Australia: Mohammed Siraj opened up on experiencing racial slurs in Australia.
Mohammed Siraj has been an integral part of India's pace battery since the epochal tour to Australia during the 2020-21 season. But that position has not come without its share of struggles.
Siraj was in Australia for his first Test tour when his father, Mohammed Ghaus, passed away and had to tackle the emotional phase to concentrate on cricket on that trip.
"In Australia, nobody could visit other players' rooms as we spoke on video calls. But Sridhar sir (former India fielding coach R Sridhar) used to call often asking how are you, what have you eaten etc. It was a good feeling and my fiance was also talking to me (over phone) at that time. I never cried on the phone but there were occasions when I would cry in the room and then will talk to her later," said Siraj.
Siraj, who is celebrating his 29th birthday on Monday, said then head coach Ravi Shastri also encouraged him a lot.
"I went to training the next day after my father's demise and Ravi Shastri told me that I have my dad's blessing and I will take a five-wicket haul. When I took five wickets at Brisbane, he told me: 'Look, what did I tell you that you will take five wickets.'
"It was a lot of fun when my dad was around because he wanted to see his son's success. He took a lot of pride and joy in seeing me putting all the hard work. I always wanted to perform in front of my dad, and the dream did come true but how I wish I could do it more," said Siraj.
Siraj was subjected to racial abuse by a section of the crowd during the third Test at Sydney and the pacer said the team was determined to get the abusers evicted from the stands.
Siraj also recalled how the team overcame injuries to lead players like Jasprit Bumrah while scripting a historic win in the 4th Test at Brisbane to bag the series.
"I enjoyed bowling the most in Australia because I became a leader of the pace attack as all main bowlers were injured. Bowling with the new ball was a different feeling altogether. It was a big responsibility and I was so happy that I could fulfil it. I wasn't even aware that Jassi bhai was not playing the last Test and I got to know about it when I came to the ground for the warm-ups.
Mohammed Siraj acknowledged Virat Kohli's role in his match-winning spell.
Another significant moment in Siraj's career came when he took a match-haul of 8 wickets to propel India to 151-run win over England at Lord's in 2021. Siraj said Virat Kohli's aggressive mindset played a big part in that.
"We were 175 for 6 in the second innings and wanted to get as close as to 200, a total that we were confident of defending. But there was a great partnership between Jassi bhai and Shami bhai and we got 250+ on the board. It was a different feeling and we declared the innings," said Siraj.
"Then Virat Bhai told us that we have 70 overs and bowl those overs with all heart and make them feel 70 overs of hell. So, it gave us a lot of motivation and aggression. We all know about Virat bhai's aggression and seeing it we all get motivated. We made English batsmen think: 'is it our home ground or their home ground," he further added.
