India vs Australia 4th Test Live Streaming in India: Where and How to Watch Live

India vs Australia 4th Test match live streaming app and the channel are mentioned here.
(Photo: The Quint)
The fourth and final Test match between India and Australia is scheduled to be conducted at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, India vs Australia 4th Test is set to take place on Thursday, 9 March 2023. It is important to note that India is leading the four-match series by 2-1. While team India won the first two matches, Australia managed to win the third test match.
The latest official details suggest that Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese might attend India vs Australia 4th Test match that is scheduled to be conducted on Thursday. Cricket fans in India are excited to watch which team wins the last match. Both, team India and Australia will try their best to win the match on Thursday.
What is the date of the India vs Australia 4th Test match?
India vs Australia 4th Test is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 9 March 2023. Cricket fans should note down the match day so that they do not miss it.
When will India vs Australia 4th Test be played?
According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, India vs Australia 4th Test is set to be played on Thursday, at 8:30 am IST. Viewers can watch the live streaming from the start.
Where will India vs Australia 4th Test be played?
India vs Australia 4th Test will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, according to the official details.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 4th Test match for viewers in India?
Viewers in India can watch India vs Australia 4th Test live on DD Free Dish by DD Sports and the Star Sports Network channels. Cricket fans can watch the match in their homes on Thursday.
Where to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 4th Test?
Cricket fans in the country can watch India vs Australia 4th Test live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website on 9 March, at 8:30 am IST.
