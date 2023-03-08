India vs Australia 4th Test Live Streaming in India: Where and How to Watch Live

The fourth and final Test match between India and Australia is scheduled to be conducted at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, India vs Australia 4th Test is set to take place on Thursday, 9 March 2023. It is important to note that India is leading the four-match series by 2-1. While team India won the first two matches, Australia managed to win the third test match.

The latest official details suggest that Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese might attend India vs Australia 4th Test match that is scheduled to be conducted on Thursday. Cricket fans in India are excited to watch which team wins the last match. Both, team India and Australia will try their best to win the match on Thursday.