India vs Australia: Pat Cummins To Miss 3rd Test, Steve Smith To Lead Australia

Seasoned batter Steven Smith will lead Australia in the third Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 against India in Indore, as regular skipper Pat Cummins will miss the game to remain home in Sydney due to a family health emergency.

Cummins flew home following Australia's defeat in the second Test in Delhi last week, explaining in a statement that his mother "is ill and in palliative care".

With a nine-day break between Tests following the three-day finish in the second game, it had been hoped the 29-year-old would return to India for the third Test beginning Wednesday, 1 March.