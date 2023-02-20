India vs Australia: Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out of Last 2 Tests With Injury

Australian captain Pat Cummins has also flown back to Sydney due to a serious family illness but is expected to return for the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series in Indore. Australia are yet to decide on whether to send David Warner home after the veteran opener was subbed out of the second Test in Delhi because of concussion.

"He's still sore at the moment. We're in no rush to make any decisions at this point in time around Davey," coach McDonald was quoted by ABC news.

"It will be basically how sore and how functional it (his elbow) is as to what decision we make with him and then the length of the injury," he added.