Ind vs Aus: Ashwin Surpasses Kapil Dev, Becomes India’s 3rd-Highest Wicket-Taker

Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently became only the second player from his nation to have scalped over 450 wickets in Test cricket, added yet another milestone to his prolonged list of achievements on Thursday, 2 March.

With a three-wicket haul in the third Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test against Australia, Ashwin became India’s third-highest wicket-taker in international cricket, surpassing the legendary Kapil Dev in the process.

After returning without wickets on the first day of the match, Ashwin was seen at his best on Day 2 as he plotted the downfall of the baggy greens. His first victim of the day was Peter Handscomb, who tried to play a front-foot defence only for the ball to catch the inside edge and find Shreyas Iyer at short leg.