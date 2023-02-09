India vs Australia 1st Test Match Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch

The first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is scheduled to be played today, Thursday, 9 February 2023.

Both India and Australia are set to play against each other in the four-match Test series. They are hoping to make the cut for the World Test Championship 2021-23 final. As wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is not playing for Team India this time, the team is likely to hand over debuts to Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat. Keep an eye on the details.

India vs Australia 1st test match is set to begin soon today, on Thursday. Interested viewers in the country should stay alert and know all the latest details about the upcoming match. The focus is expected to be on the spinners from both sides. R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel will be on focus from Team India.