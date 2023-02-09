India vs Australia 1st Test Match Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch

India vs Australia 1st test match will be live streamed in India for interested viewers.
(Photo: The Quint)
The first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is scheduled to be played today, Thursday, 9 February 2023.
Both India and Australia are set to play against each other in the four-match Test series. They are hoping to make the cut for the World Test Championship 2021-23 final. As wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is not playing for Team India this time, the team is likely to hand over debuts to Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat. Keep an eye on the details.
India vs Australia 1st test match is set to begin soon today, on Thursday. Interested viewers in the country should stay alert and know all the latest details about the upcoming match. The focus is expected to be on the spinners from both sides. R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel will be on focus from Team India.
When will India vs Australia 1st test match be played?
According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, India vs Australia 1st test match is scheduled to be played today, Thursday, 9 February.
When will India vs Australia 1st test match begin as per schedule?
Cricket fans in the country should note that India vs Australia 1st test match is set to begin at 9:30 am today. The toss for the match will take place at 9 am on Thursday.
Where will India vs Australia 1st test match be played?
The first test match between India and Australia will be conducted at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 1st test match for viewers in the country?
Viewers in India can watch India vs Australia 1st test match on Star Sports Network on the scheduled date and time.
Where to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 1st test match in the country?
The live streaming of the first test match between India and Australia can be watched on Disney+Hotstar. Log in to the app with your credentials to watch the match at 9:30 am from anywhere you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 09 Feb 2023,08:53 AM IST