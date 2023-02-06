Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria La Liga 2022-23 Live Streaming in India; How to Watch

Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria La Liga 2022-23 live streaming details in India are stated here.
Rayo Vallecano and Almeria are set to play against each other on Matchday 20 of La Liga 2022-23. Interested viewers in India can watch their favourite teams play against each other through live streaming. As per the latest official details, Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 7 February 2023. Viewers must take note of the match date and time if they are excited to watch the live streaming in the country.
We have all the latest details about the La Liga 2022-23 Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria match for you. Out of the 19 games played this season, Vallecano has won a total of 8 games and drawn 5 games. They scored 25 goals and conceded 22 goals. On the other hand, Almeria has won 6 games and drawn 4 games out of 19 games.
Here are all the details you should know about the Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria match such as date, venue, live streaming in the country, etc. Keep reading to know the latest updates.
When will Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria La Liga 2022-23 be played?
As per the official details, Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, 7 February 2023.
What is the time of the Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria match?
Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria La Liga 2022-23 is set to begin at 8 pm UK time, 9 pm local time, and 1:30 am IST. Viewers in India can watch the match on Tuesday at 1:30 am IST.
What is the venue of Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria La Liga 2022-23?
The match is scheduled to be conducted at Estadio de Vallecas on Tuesday, 7 February at the above-mentioned time.
Which TV channels will broadcast Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria in India?
Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria will be televised on Sports18 for viewers in India on the scheduled date and time. Viewers can watch the match on the Sports18 channel.
Where to watch the live streaming of Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria La Liga 2022-23 in India?
Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the match on the Voot Select and Jio TV app on Tuesday, 7 February. Everybody in the country should take note of the live streaming details.
