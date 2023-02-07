ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Date, Time, Venue, Schedule, and Live Streaming

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Date, Time, Venue, Schedule, and Live Streaming

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will officially kick off from 10 February 2023. Check full schedule below.
Saima Andrabi
Cricket
Published:

|

(Photo: icc-cricket.com)

ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023: The eighth edition of ICC T20 Women's World Cup will commence from Friday, 10 February 2023. This year, the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will be hosted by South Africa.

In the previous edition of Women's T20 World Cup, the Indian team reached the finale but lost to Australia in the final match. This year, the women in blue will definitely try their best to grab the title.

Lets us read about the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 full schedule, fixtures, live streaming, live telecast, and more.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Full Schedule and Fixtures

Check out the full schedule and fixtures of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 including date, time, venue, and more below.

DateMatchTeamsVenueTIME (IST)
10-FebMatch No. 1South Africa vs Sri LankaNewlands, Cape Town10:30 PM
11-FebMatch No. 2West Indies vs England Boland Park, Paarl6:30 PM
11-FebMatch No 3Australia vs New Zealand Boland Park, Paarl10:30 PM
12-FebMatch No. 4India vs Pakistan Newlands, Cape Town6:30 PM
12-Feb Match No. 5Bangladesh vs Sri LankaNewlands, Cape Town10:30 PM
13-FebMatch No. 6Ireland vs EnglandBoland Park, Paarl6:30 PM
13-FebMatch No. 7South Africa vs New ZealandBoland Park, Paarl10:30 PM
14-FebMatch No. 8Australia vs Bangladesh St George's Park, Gqeberha10:30 PM
15-Feb Match No. 9West Indies vs IndiaNewlands, Cape Town6:30 PM
15-FebMatch No. 10Pakistan vs IrelandNewlands, Cape Town10:30 PM
16-Feb Match No. 11Sri Lanka vs AustraliaSt George's Park, Gqeberha6:30 PM
17-FebMatch No. 12New Zealand vs BangladeshNewlands, Cape Town6:30 PM
17-Feb Match No. 13West Indies vs IrelandNewlands, Cape Town10:30 PM
18-FebMatch No. 14India vs England�St George's Park, Gqeberha6:30 PM
18-FebMatch No. 15South Africa vs Australia St George's Park, Gqeberha10:30 PM
19-FebMatch No. 16Pakistan vs West IndiesBoland Park, Paarl6:30 PM
19-FebMatch No. 17New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Boland Park, Paarl10:30 PM
20-FebMatch No. 18Ireland vs IndiaSt George's Park, Gqeberha10:30 PM
21-FebMatch No. 19England vs Pakistan Newlands, Cape Town6:30 PM
21-FebMatch No. 20South Africa vs Bangladesh Newlands, Cape Town6:30 PM
23-FebSEMI-FINAL 1Semi-finalist 1 vs Semi-finalist 2Newlands, Cape Town6:30 PM
24-FebSEMI-FINAL 2Semi-finalist 3 vs Semi-finalist 4Newlands, Cape Town6:30 PM
26-FebFINALWinner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2Newlands, Cape Town6:30 PM

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Groups

In the ICC Women’s T20 World cup 2023, ten teams will participate. All the 10 teams will be divided into two groups and each group will consist of five teams.

Group 1: Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Group 2: India, England, Pakistan, West Indies, and Ireland.

ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023: Groups.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Live Streaming

The live streaming of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast

The live telecast of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

