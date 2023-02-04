Premier League 2023: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming Details

Manchester United & Crystal Palace will face off today. Check live streaming details below.
(Photo: premierleague.com)
Manchester United and Crystal Palace Live Streaming and Telecast Premier League 2023: Manchester United and Crystal Palace will play against each other today on Saturday, 4 February 2023. The match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.
So far, Manchester United and Crystal Palace have faced off in 27 head to head matches, in which the Manchester United have won 18 matches and Crystal Palace have won only 3 matches, and 6 matches ended as draw.
Manchester United have been in a great form till date. They won 12 matches and are currently at position number 4 in the Premier League Points Table.
Crystal Palace played 20 matches till date, among which they lost 6 and won 6 matches. They are at position number 12 in the Premier League Points Table 2023.
Lets us read about the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match 2023 date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details.
The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match will be played today on Saturday, 4 February 2023 at Old Trafford, Manchester. The match will start at 8:30 pm IST.
The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match will be live streamed today on Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.
