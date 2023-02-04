Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Football Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Premier League 2023: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming Details

Premier League 2023: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming Details

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace football match will be played today on Saturday, 4 February 2023.
Saima Andrabi
Football
Published:

Manchester United & Crystal Palace will face off today. Check live streaming details below.

|

(Photo: premierleague.com)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Manchester United &amp; Crystal Palace will face off today. Check live streaming details below.</p></div>

Manchester United and Crystal Palace Live Streaming and Telecast Premier League 2023: Manchester United and Crystal Palace will play against each other today on Saturday, 4 February 2023. The match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

So far, Manchester United and Crystal Palace have faced off in 27 head to head matches, in which the Manchester United have won 18 matches and Crystal Palace have won only 3 matches, and 6 matches ended as draw.

Also ReadIndia vs Australia Test Series 2023: Date, Time, Full Schedule & Live Streaming

Manchester United have been in a great form till date. They won 12 matches and are currently at position number 4 in the Premier League Points Table.

Crystal Palace played 20 matches till date, among which they lost 6 and won 6 matches. They are at position number 12 in the Premier League Points Table 2023.

Lets us read about the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match 2023 date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details.

Also ReadIndia vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2023: Date, Time, and Venue

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match will be played today on Saturday, 4 February 2023 at Old Trafford, Manchester. The match will start at 8:30 pm IST.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2023 Live Streaming - When & Where To Watch?

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match will be live streamed today on Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Also ReadFulham FC vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming & Telecast: Premier League 2023

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2023 Live Telecast

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
$ 25
3 months
$ 100
12 months
$ 200
12 months
Check Member Benefits
SCROLL FOR NEXT