Ind vs Aus, 1st ODI: Pacers Shine as India Bowl Australia Out for 188 Runs

India vs Australia, 1st ODI: India bowled Australia out for a paltry score of 188 runs.
(Photo: BCCI)
An excellent bowling display helped India bowl out Australia for a paltry score of 188 runs in the first of the three-match ODI series, which is being played in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The pace pairing of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami worked wonders for Hardik Pandya’s side, scalping three wickets apiece.
Australia were pegged back from the very beginning, with Travis Head, who looked in decent nick during the Test series, losing his wicket in only the second over. In an attempt to drive a Mohammed Siraj delivery towards the advertisement ropes, the left-handed batter ended up dragging the ball onto his stumps.
Skipper Hardik Pandya took the responsibility of providing India with a breakthrough on his shoulders, and in the 13th minute of the match, he was successful in his sortie. Then batting on 22 runs, Smith edged a delivery straight into the safe palms of KL Rahul – subsequently losing the battle of the leaders.
Marsh, however, remained undeterred. The all-rounder recorded his 14th ODI half-century with a boundary off Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling in the 18th over, whilst in the wrist spinner’s next over, he struck a four and a six.
With their scoring rate being north of six runs per over, it seemed that Australia will make it to the 300-run mark, but it remains a ‘could have been’ story, as Marsh’s dismissal in the next over triggered a batting collapse.
His knock concluded on the brink of what would have been a brilliant ODI century, with Jadeja sending the 31-year-old packing in the 20th over. The rest of the batters soon followed suit.
The first to follow Marsh on his way back to the dressing room was Labuschagne. Whilst statistics will credit Kuldeep Yadav for dismissing the industrious batter, the Indians who were at the Wankhede Stadium today will always be in awe of Jadeja’s exemplary fielding effort to complete the catch.
India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Mohammed Siraj picked up a three-wicket haul.
All-rounder Cameron Green had a reprieve when his catch was dropped by Shubman Gill, but he ended up returning the favour by departing soon after, with Shami adding another wicket to his tally. Mirroring the same sequence, Marcus Stoinis also ended up ‘doing a Green.’
In only the first delivery he faced, Stoinis edged the ball to Gill at slip, but the young Indian opener dropped yet another chance. Gill, however, was third time lucky as he had another chance just 12 deliveries later, and this time around, Stoinis did take the long walk back to the pavilion.
Glenn Maxwell’s departure in the next over off Jadeja’s bowling marked the exhaustion of Australia’s batting options, while the next two wickets fell in a span of only four runs.
