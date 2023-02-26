Photos: Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple Ahead of Indore Test

Newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul were spotted at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday, 26 February. The couple visited the famous temple to seek blessings from Lord Shiva ahead of Rahul's third Test in Indore. Earlier, Rahul was sacked as the vice-captain of the Indian Test side following his failures in the second Test against Australia in Delhi.

Several photos from the couple's visit have surfaced on the internet. Here, take a look: