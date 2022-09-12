India T20 Squad for Series Against Australia & SA: Mohammed Shami Finds Spot

Team India will be boosted by the return of seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the upcoming T20 series against Australia and South Africa at home on Monday, September 12.

However, it was the return of experienced pacer Mohammed Shami that surprised many. The 32-year-old last featured for India in shortest format back in November 2021 against Namibia during the side’s T20 World Cup campaign.