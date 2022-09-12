India T20 World Cup Squad: Bumrah and Harshal Return, No Place for Shami

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday, 12 September.

In what comes as a source of great relief for the team, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been reintegrated in the team following his recovery from an injury, while Harshal Patel has also made a complete recovery to reclaim his place.