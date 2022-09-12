India T20 World Cup Squad: Bumrah and Harshal Return, No Place for Shami

T20 World Cup 2022 Team India Full Squad
(Photo: PTI)
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday, 12 September.
In what comes as a source of great relief for the team, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been reintegrated in the team following his recovery from an injury, while Harshal Patel has also made a complete recovery to reclaim his place.
Both Bumrah and Patel missed the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 owing to their injuries. On the contrary, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, whose Asia Cup campaign came to a premature conclusion because of a knee injury, will miss the T20 World Cup. Although he has undergone a successful surgery, Jadeja will have to spend the upcoming weeks at the sidelines, working on his rehabilitation.
Despite not living up to the expectations in the Asia Cup, the Indian team management has shown faith in KL Rahul, who has made it to the squad. As for the wicketkeepers, both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik have been included.
India Squad for T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh
