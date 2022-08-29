Asia Cup 2022: Team India's Dinesh Karthik Punt

In the week leading up to his departure for Dubai and the Asia Cup, Dinesh Karthik traversed the length and breadth of India, visiting four cities in five days to honour his commercial commitments. Long hours during the day were spent in the green room and in front of television cameras, but his unwavering focus was on what to follow – a session in the gym, a stint at the batting nets, be it in Mumbai or Jaipur.

Last Sunday, on August 21, the wicketkeeper-batsman was at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, honing his batting skills against the likes of the seriously quick Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Arzan Nagaswalla.

Then came the inevitable tryst with the gymnasium. Having received a fresh lease of life at 37, Karthik is determined to leave no stone unturned in an uncompromising effort to be the best version of himself.