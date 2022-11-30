India vs NZ 3rd ODI: Washington Sundar’s Half-century Helps India Score 219
India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Score and Match Updates: Washington Sundar helped India cross the 200-run mark.
India set a target of 220 runs for New Zealand to chase in the third match of the ongoing three-match ODI series, which is being played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Trailing 1-0 in the series, this is a must-win fixture for the men in blue.
After being asked to bat first by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, India had a fairly decent start with the bat. Shubman Gill and skipper Shikhar Dhawan built a 39-run opening partnership before the former was dismissed by Adam Milne.
One wicket brought another as Dhawan also departed soon after, with Milne adding another wicket to his tally.
Playing at number three, Shreyas Iyer did well to hold the fort from one end, but he did not get any support from the other end.
Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda and in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav combined to score merely 28 runs, as India went from 55/1 to 121/5. Iyer missed his 14th ODI half-century by a solitary run as the Blackcaps’ bowlers wreaked havoc.
However, just when it seemed that India will be bowled out for under 200, Washington Sundar offered stern resilience. Despite his inexperience in the international circuit, the all-rounder showed exemplary composure under pressure to help India post a challenging total.
Sundar scored his maiden ODI half-century before losing his wicket to Tim Southee in the 48th over. However, his contributioned propelled India from a spot of bother at 149/6 to a total of 219 runs.
For New Zealand, Adam Milne was one of the most successful bowlers as he registered impressive figures of 10-0-57-3. Besides him, part-timer Daryl Mitchell also did a commendable job, as he too scalped a three-wicket haul.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.