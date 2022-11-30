India vs NZ 3rd ODI: Washington Sundar’s Half-century Helps India Score 219

However, just when it seemed that India will be bowled out for under 200, Washington Sundar offered stern resilience. Despite his inexperience in the international circuit, the all-rounder showed exemplary composure under pressure to help India post a challenging total.

Sundar scored his maiden ODI half-century before losing his wicket to Tim Southee in the 48th over. However, his contributioned propelled India from a spot of bother at 149/6 to a total of 219 runs.

For New Zealand, Adam Milne was one of the most successful bowlers as he registered impressive figures of 10-0-57-3. Besides him, part-timer Daryl Mitchell also did a commendable job, as he too scalped a three-wicket haul.