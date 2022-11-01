Ravindra Jadeja Returns for December's B'desh Tour, Bumrah Continues to Miss Out

When asked about the timeframe of his return, Sharma said the selectors did not want to rush him back into the side.

"I always speak about managing the players. Workload management is something we follow very closely. We tried to hurry up with Jasprit Bumrah when the World Cup was approaching and look at what happened, we are without Jasprit Bumrah in the World Cup. The NCA team and the medical team are looking after him very well and he will definitely be part and parcel of the team very soon, definitely against Australia. But against Bangladesh we were a little cautious with Jasprit Bumrah, we tried to not repeat what we did earlier," the Chief selector said.

"There is a reason behind resting players, the selectors don't enjoy changing teams and captains. But considering the volume of cricket and the load management of players, we have to keep looking after their bodies. At the end of the day, they are human. But he (Bumrah) will be back soon, there are good teams working with him and I'm hopeful that he'll start playing for India soon," he added.