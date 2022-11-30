India vs NZ 3rd ODI: Washington Sundar’s Half-century Helps India Score 219

India vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Only two Indian batters managed to score over 30 runs.
(Photo: PTI)
India set a target of 220 runs for New Zealand to chase in the third match of the ongoing three-match ODI series, which is being played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Trailing 1-0 in the series, this is a must-win fixture for the men in blue.
After being asked to bat first by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, India had a fairly decent start with the bat. Shubman Gill and skipper Shikhar Dhawan built a 39-run opening partnership before the former was dismissed by Adam Milne.
One wicket brought another as Dhawan also departed soon after, with Milne adding another wicket to his tally.
Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda and in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav combined to score merely 28 runs, as India went from 55/1 to 121/5. Iyer missed his 14th ODI half-century by a solitary run as the Blackcaps’ bowlers wreaked havoc.
However, just when it seemed that India will be bowled out for under 200, Washington Sundar offered stern resilience. Despite his inexperience in the international circuit, the all-rounder showed exemplary composure under pressure to help India post a challenging total.
Sundar scored his maiden ODI half-century before losing his wicket to Tim Southee in the 48th over. However, his contributioned propelled India from a spot of bother at 149/6 to a total of 219 runs.
For New Zealand, Adam Milne was one of the most successful bowlers as he registered impressive figures of 10-0-57-3. Besides him, part-timer Daryl Mitchell also did a commendable job, as he too scalped a three-wicket haul.