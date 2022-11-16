India Tour of New Zealand 2022: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming and Telecast

India Tour of New Zealand 2022: After missing an opportunity to win the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, team India is all set for its New Zealand tour to play T20I and ODI series against the host team. The India vs New Zealand T20I series will commence on Friday, 18 November 2022. The three match IND vs NZ ODI series will start on Friday, 25 November and end on Wednesday, 30 November 2022.

Let's find out the full schedule of India vs New Zealand T20I and ODI series 2022, team squads, live streaming, live telecast, and other important details below.