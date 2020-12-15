Pant’s Chirping, Batting Keeps Him Ahead of Saha: Sunil Gavaskar

Pant impressed in the second warm-up under lights scoring a 73-ball century in the second innings to press his case.

"And of course, when you have come off a hundred a few days earlier, you would be the choice of the management," said the former right-handed opener, who was the first player to get to 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

Gavaskar said that the facts that India's top-order batting appears shaky and Virat Kohli's boys are not playing on India's slow and spin-friendly surfaces will force the team management to pick Pant.

"When you are playing on pitches where the wicketkeeper has to stand up to the stumps, where the ball turns around, that is when you tend to take your best wicketkeeper and in which case, Wriddhiman Saha would be the obvious choice. But here, India would be having pacers and you can stand behind and you get really more time to go for the catch. You get that much time 15 yards behind the stumps. My feeling is that they would go for him (Pant)," he said.