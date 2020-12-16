Australia Have Enough Options Against Virat Kohli: Tim Paine 

With Mitchell Starc back, the wicketkeeper-batsman feels that the Aussies have an advantage in the pink-ball Test. Starc boasts of a stellar record in day-night Tests, having taken 42 wickets in the seven of them he has played so far in his career.

"Starcy is good to go. He bowled quite quickly in the nets yesterday. He is in good shape, he had an unfortunate family situation going on, but we are thrilled to have him back in the squad. His pink ball record is absolutely outstanding. He is an absolute nightmare to face with the pink ball whether it is day or not. Again he is a huge asset to us. We are thrilled to have him back," said the Australian skipper.

The 36-year-old also said that while they are not going to be overly aggressive, they would be ready to give it back to the Indians if there is a need for it.