Green’s Ton Overshadows Indian Bowlers Performance in Warm-up Game

Indian bowlers came out with a decent performance but it was overshadowed by a terrific hundred from Cameron Green as Australia 'A' took a 39-run lead against India 'A' on the second day of the first warm-up game being played at the Drummoyne Oval.

At Stumps on Monday, Australia 'A' were 286/8 with Green and Mark Steketee batting on 114 and 1 respectively.