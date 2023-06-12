WTC Final Debacle Opened the Can of Worms Indian Cricket Has Been Hiding

If you had a horrific Sunday, thanks to India’s shambolic performance in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, then there are more home truths to be delivered.

What you saw on 11 June against Australia, or over the past five days, was just symptomatic of what was wrong with India’s Test cricket over the past five years. It was building towards this.

There is a bigger truth that needs to be delivered: It is going to get worse in Test matches.