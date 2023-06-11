Rohit Sharma Questions Lack of Camera Angles & Venue After WTC Final Defeat

Rohit Sharma backs the team after they lost the WTC Final to Australia
(Photo: BCCI)
Following his team's 209-run defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship final, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma questioned the 'lack' of adequate camera angles and ultra-slow motion during the judgment of Shubman Gill's decision, whilst also questioning the venue selection.
On being asked about the controversial Cameron Green catch, which resulted in Shubman Gill's dismissal, Sharma said "More camera angles should have been shown. We have got 10 different cameras in the IPL. I don't know why there wasn't any ultra-slow motion, or a zoomed-in angle."
Meanwhile, with England hosting back-to-back WTC finals, wherein India ended up on the losing side on both occasions, he further stated "The WTC final can be played anywhere in the world and not just England."
Meanwhile, the batter also gave credit to players for their consistent work over the last four years, claiming that two final defeats do not take away from their efforts.
Rohit said, “We've worked hard for all those four years. Playing in two finals is honestly a good achievement for us. We would like to go a mile ahead as well, but you can't take the credit away from what we've done in those last two years to come here.” Showing his support for the squad, he further added, “It has been a great effort from the entire unit. Unfortunate that we couldn't go on and win the final but we'll keep our heads high and fight."
He then applauded the Australian squad saying, “We’ve got to give credit to the Australian batters, especially Travis Head. He came in and played really well along with Steven Smith. That just took us off guard a little bit. We knew it was always hard to comeback, but we put up a good show. We fought till the end.”
Team India lost the second consecutive World Test Championship final as they were defeated by Australia on Sunday, 11 June, at The Oval. The men in blue by 209 runs as the Australians showed dominance throughout all five days, with both bat and ball.
