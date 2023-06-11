Rohit Sharma Questions Lack of Camera Angles & Venue After WTC Final Defeat

Following his team's 209-run defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship final, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma questioned the 'lack' of adequate camera angles and ultra-slow motion during the judgment of Shubman Gill's decision, whilst also questioning the venue selection.

On being asked about the controversial Cameron Green catch, which resulted in Shubman Gill's dismissal, Sharma said "More camera angles should have been shown. We have got 10 different cameras in the IPL. I don't know why there wasn't any ultra-slow motion, or a zoomed-in angle."

Meanwhile, with England hosting back-to-back WTC finals, wherein India ended up on the losing side on both occasions, he further stated "The WTC final can be played anywhere in the world and not just England."