'Silence Is the Source of Great Strength': Kohli’s Cryptic Post After WTC Defeat

With India's batting under scrutiny after their 209-run defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval, Virat Kohli has responded with a cryptic message extolling the importance of maintaining 'silence' in such a situation.

India's hopes depended on the partnership between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane as they started playing on the fifth day at 164/3 in their chase of a gigantic target of 444.