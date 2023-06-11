WTC Final 2023: Fans Disheartened as India Miss Out on Yet Another ICC Trophy

India’s quest for an ICC trophy was unsuccessful yet again, as the men in blue suffered a 209-run defeat against Australia in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship final. In what was a really heartbreaking encounter, the Indian batting unit collapsed in the last day of the match.

A target of 444 was set by Australia for India to chase in the fourth innings, but Rohit Sharma's team could only score 239 runs, with no batter being able to score a half-century. Australia managed to establish dominance on Day 1, as they scored 469 in the first innings before declaring at 270 in the second innings.