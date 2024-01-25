U19 World Cup: Sarfaraz’s Brother Musheer Khan Scores Ton as India Beat Ireland

Having already made a statement at the 2024 ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup with an 84-run triumph over Bangladesh, the India U19 team, who are this competition’s most successful side, secured their second consecutive victory without breaking a sweat, as they handed Ireland a 201-run defeat.

On being asked to bat first by the Irish skipper Philippus le Roux, Uday Saharan’s team did well to accumulate 301 runs on a Manguang Oval track that was not particularly tailor-made for the bat-wielders.

Openers Adarsh Singh and Arshin Kulkarni got the team off to a steady – if not brisk – start, although the former was dismissed by John McNally in the eighth over. However, it barely had any effect on how the game ebbed and flowed, with Musheer Khan taking the onus of getting India to a competitive total on himself.