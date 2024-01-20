ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

U-19 World Cup: Uday Saharan-Led India Register 84-Run Triumph Over Bangladesh

#IndvsBan | India thumped Bangladesh by 84 runs in their U-19 World Cup opener.

The Quint
Published
Cricket
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Team India registered a massive 84-run triumph over Bangladesh in their U-19 World Cup opener at the Mangaung Oval in South Africa on Saturday, 20 January.

Put in to bat first, the men in blue posted a total of 251 runs at the loss of 7 wickets at the 50 overs. Opener Adarsh Singh and skipper Uday Saharan top scored for India as they notched 76 runs off 96 balls and 64 runs off 94 deliveries respectively. 

Other contributions came from middle-order batsmen Priyanshu Moliya (23 off 42) and wicket-keeper Aravelly Avanish (23 off 17). Sachin Dhas, the number 6 batter, added 26 runs off 20 deliveries as well.

Also Read

U19 World Cup 2024: India Set Sight on 6th Title – 10 Players To Watch Out For

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

For Bangladesh, Ariful Islam and Shibab James were the leading run-scorers, contributing 41 runs and 54 runs for their side, respectively. 

In the bowling department, Saumy Pandey shone with the ball, securing a four-wicket haul, while all-rounder Musheer Khan claimed two wickets.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: