Ind vs Eng: Root Surpasses Sachin To Become Highest Run-Scorer in Ind-Eng Tests

IANS
Cricket
Published:

Joe Root becomes highest run-scorer in Ind vs Eng Tests

|

File Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Joe Root becomes highest run-scorer in Ind vs Eng Tests</p></div>
England batter Joe Root on Thursday surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in India-England Test matches during the series opener against the Rohit Sharma-led side, here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Root steeped in the field needing mere 10 runs to outshine Sachin Tendulkar's record of 2,535 runs in 32 matches against England. In the 21st over, with a boundary off Axar Patel, the 33-year-old English batter surpassed Tendulkar's record, accumulating 2555 in 48 matches.
Root also inscribed his name in World Test Championship history by becoming the first batter to breach the 4000-run mark, amassing a staggering 4016 runs from 48 Tests.

In the ongoing first Test against India, Root’s inning ended on the score of 29 off 60 after he attempted a sweep shot off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja and got caught on the short fine-leg.

