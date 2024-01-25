Ind vs Eng: Root Surpasses Sachin To Become Highest Run-Scorer in Ind-Eng Tests

Joe Root becomes highest run-scorer in Ind vs Eng Tests
File Photo
England batter Joe Root on Thursday surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in India-England Test matches during the series opener against the Rohit Sharma-led side, here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.
Root also inscribed his name in World Test Championship history by becoming the first batter to breach the 4000-run mark, amassing a staggering 4016 runs from 48 Tests.
In the ongoing first Test against India, Root’s inning ended on the score of 29 off 60 after he attempted a sweep shot off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja and got caught on the short fine-leg.
