Suryakumar Yadav Named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer Of The Year 2023

Suryakumar Yadav has earned the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer Of The Year 2023 award.
(Photo: PTI)
India's middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav won the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023 award on Tuesday, 24 January for his outstanding performance in the game's shortest format during the last twelve months.
He scored 83 runs off 44 balls against West Indies in Providence, Guyana, in August and then followed it up with a knock of 61 runs off 45 balls in Lauderhill, Florida, USA.
The 33-year-old concluded the year on a high note by scoring a remarkable century in the series against South Africa in December 2023.
The right-handed batter had also bagged the award in the year 2022 after amassing 1164 runs in the format. e also made history by becoming the first Indian to receive this award.
