LSG Squad for IPL 2024: Full Squad of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL Auction

LSG Squad for IPL 2024 in IPL Auction: The Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2024 is taking place today, Tuesday, 19 December 2023. The auction is being held in Dubai and all ten franchises have likely selected their scout-provided player lists. The IPL 2024 Auction is set to start at 1 pm IST. This event is the 17th IPL Auction, after the last one which was held in December 2022. The event will be live streamed for interested fans.
The final pool for the IPL 2024 Auction will include 333 players, with a maximum of 77 slots for the ten franchises. It is important to note that among these slots, thirty will be reserved for overseas players. This pool includes 214 Indian players and 119 overseas players. There are 116 capped players and 215 uncapped players, plus two from Associate nations.
IPL Auction 2024: Full List of Players in Lucknow Super Giants
Amit Mishra
Ayush Badoni
Deepak Hooda
Devdutt Padikkal (T)
K. Gowtham
KL Rahul
Krunal Pandya
Kyle Mayers
Marcus Stoinis
Mark Wood
Mayank Yadav
Mohsin Khan
Naveen Ul Haq
Nicholas Pooran
Prerak Mankad
Quinton De Kock
Ravi Bishnoi
Yash Thakur
Yudhvir Charak
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)