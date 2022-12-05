Shafali Verma Named as India’s Captain for Inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

In 2019, at the age of 15, Shafali became the youngest cricketer to play in a Women's T20I match for India by debuting in the home series against South Africa.

Shafali, now 18, has played 21 ODIs and 46 T20Is for India senior women's team, making 531 and 1091 runs respectively apart from 242 runs from two Test appearances. She was also ranked number one T20I batter ahead of Women's T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020.

Richa, 19, is also an experienced international player like Shafali and is known for her explosive batting in the lower-order. She has scored 311 and 314 runs in 17 ODIs and 25 T20Is respectively for India.